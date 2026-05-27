Organoclick AB: Resolutions At Organoclick's Annual General Meeting 2026

OrganoClick AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting, 26 May 2026 in Stockholm where the following resolutions were adopted:

It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

It was resolved that the accumulated result was brought forward and balanced in the new accounts according with the proposal of the Board.

It was resolved to approve discharge from personal liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO for their administration.

It was resolved that the Board of Directors will have four ordinary board members.

It was resolved in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal to pay a fixed fee of SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board and a fixed fee of SEK 150,000 to the other ordinary members of the Board, in total a fee of SEK 1,000,000 to the Board, and that the Auditors' fee's will be paid in accordance with current approved invoicing.

It was resolved in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal to re-elect Johan Magnusson, Charlotte Karlberg, Chatarina Schneider and Sara Lindell as board members and new-election of Stefan Wahlén as board member. In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Johan Magnusson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The Board also gave a big thank to the outgoing board member Håkan Gustavson for his contribution to the board and the company during his 10 years as board member.

It was resolved in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal to re-elect the registered accounting firm BDO Mälardalen AB, with authorized public accountant Emilie Sleth as auditor in charge for a period of one year until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved to adopt the nomination procedure and election of nomination committee according to the proposal in the notice to the annual general meeting with the addition that maximum the 10 largest shareholders will be given the question to be part of the nomination committee if the other shareholders have previously declined.

It was resolved to adopt the boards proposal to authorise the Board of Directors during the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve on a new issue of shares, stock options, or convertible bonds with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights to be paid in cash, in kind or by right of set-off. The issue may result in a total increase in the share capital by a maximum of 10% or SEK 110,003 (corresponding to 11,000,302 shares).

It was resolved to adopt the nomination committee's proposal that the payment of remuneration to the Board of Directors can be in the form of shares in the company or in cash

The CEO thereafter held a presentation were the previous years activities and the result of 2025 were presented including an outlook for 2026 (attached herein in Swedish). The presentation is also published on the company's webpage.

OrganoClick AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

Contacts

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For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About Us

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About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.