OrganoClick AB: BIOkleen launches three new maintenance products for houses and homes

OrganoClick's brand BIOkleen launches the three newly developed products BIOkleen Decking Soap eco, BIOkleen Façade cleaner gel eco and BIOkleen Odor Remover. The eco products are biodegradable and eco-labelled with the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation's Good Environmental Choice. Several of the company's largest retailers will start selling the products in the spring.

The newly developed products complement BIOkleen's existing product family of eco-labelled maintenance products for houses and homes and will be sold through BIOkleen's existing retailers. BIOkleen Decking Soap eco is used for light cleaning and maintenance of patios and wooden decks. BIOkleen Facade Cleaner gel eco is an innovative cleaning product in the form of a gel formulation (thixotrope) which means that the cleaning agent remains on the surface of the façade. The agent therefore dries more slowly and has a longer duration of action without running off, which provides a more effective cleaning of the façade. BIOkleen Odor Remover is used to remove bad odors on textiles, hard surfaces, and in toilets and bathrooms via a biological process in which enzymes break down the foul-smelling organic substances.

"We are proud to now be able to present these new products that complement and strengthen our existing product portfolio. We hereby continue to expand our eco-range with effective and eco-labelled products. We are very pleased with the positive reception these products have received from our existing resellers," says Robert Weber, CEO of BIOkleen.

About BIOkleen:

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of eco-labelled maintenance products for homeowners. "Naturally effective" is the brand's motto. The focus is on the least possible environmental impact from production to finished product. In BIOkleen's Eco series, all products are biodegradable and labelled with Good Environmental Choice. BIOkleen as a brand was founded in 1992 and has been part of the OrganoClick Group since 2016.



www.biokleen.se

For more information, please contact: Robert Weber, CEO BIOkleen Miljökemi AB, robert@biokleen.se, +46(0)70 656 6813

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About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

Image Attachments

Trallsåpa Eco 2 5L Art19325

Fasadtvätt Gel Eco 5L Art43051

Luktbort 0 5L Art76013