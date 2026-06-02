OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick AB carries out a rights issue of approximately SEK 39.6 million

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE ANNOUNCEMENT, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The board of directors of OrganoClick AB ("OrganoClick" or the "Company") has today on 2 June 2026, conditioned by approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting, resolved to carry out a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). Upon full subscription, the issue proceeds in the Rights Issue amount to approximately SEK 39.6 million before issue costs. The Rights Issue is carried out with the aim of reducing the Company's debt burden and thereby lowering interest costs, as well as enabling strategic future investments in sales and marketing to turn the Company towards profitable growth. The Extraordinary General Meeting is planned to be held on 22 June 2026. Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release. The Company's five largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 59 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Issue. In addition, a majority of the board members have indicated that they intend to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Issue. Furthermore, Cidro Förvaltning AB and Patrik Björn, through company, in their capacity as major shareholders in the Company, have undertaken to subscribe for an additional portion in the Rights Issue beyond their respective pro rata shares. The Rights Issue is, in aggregate through subscription undertakings, secured to approximately 75 per cent.

Background and reasons

OrganoClick has in recent years built a strong position as a green chemical company with bio-based chemical products that replace "hidden" plastics and harmful chemicals such as PFAS in textiles, nonwovens and wood. The Company has over the past three years had a positive sales development for its consumer brands OrganoTex and BIOkleen within the Consumer applications business area, but has had a negative sales development in the Wood protection business area, which is directed towards the construction market, as well as within the Nonwoven technologies business area due to a significant exposure to a weak hotel and restaurant market. In April, the Company also announced that it is losing a major industrial customer.

In order to turn the Company towards profitable growth, a cost savings programme of SEK 20 million was implemented during the autumn of 2025. This is now being expanded with an additional approximately SEK 5 million in reduced operating costs. In recent years, the Company has also accumulated a debt burden that entails annual interest costs of more than SEK 5 million and limits the Company's financial flexibility. The board of directors considers that a reduction of the debt burden, in combination with targeted investments in sales and marketing, is crucial to turn the Company towards profitable growth. By lowering interest costs, the Company's ongoing results are significantly improved, while strategic investments in sales and marketing activities create conditions for increased revenues and long-term sustainable profitability.

Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive issue proceeds of approximately SEK 39.6 million before issue costs. Given the Company's current financial situation and against the above background, the Company intends to use the expected issue proceeds to

reduce the Company's debt burden by SEK 35 million and thereby lower interest costs by approximately SEK 4 million on an annual basis, and carry out strategic future investments in sales and marketing with the aim of increasing the Company's revenues and turning the Company towards profitable growth.

By implementing the above-mentioned measures, the Company's balance sheet is strengthened with improved equity ratio and lower debt ratio, while conditions are created for sustainable growth and profitability.

The board of directors has therefore, conditioned by approval from the Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 June 2026, resolved on the Rights Issue.

Summary of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 88,002,412 shares that can be subscribed for at a subscription price of 0.45 SEK per share. The basis for the subscription price is the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during ten trading days prior to the resolution on the issue (19 May 2026 - 1 June 2026) reduced by a discount of fifteen (15) per cent.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive issue proceeds of approximately SEK 39.6 million, before issue costs.

The issue is secured to approximately 75 per cent by five of the Company's largest shareholder groups (Cidro Förvaltning AB, Patrik Björn, with company, M. Hellberg AB, Beijer Ventures AB, Anders Wall Stiftelser) through subscription undertakings (without any fee for the Company), where all subscribe for their pro rata shares while the two largest shareholders, Cidro Förvaltning AB and Patrik Björn, through company, have undertaken to subscribe for an additional portion in the Rights Issue beyond their respective pro rata shares. In addition, a majority of the board members intend to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares.

The subscription undertakings are not secured by bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

Those who are shareholders in the Company on the record date of 23 June 2026 will receive four (4) subscription rights for each share held on the record date. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Rights Issue.

Subscription in the Rights Issue takes place during the period 25 June 2026 - 9 July 2026.

Trading in subscription rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 25 June 2026 - 6 July 2026 and trading in BTAs (paid subscribed shares) is expected to take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from 25 June 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026.

Subscription rights not exercised during the subscription period become invalid and lose their value.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information memorandum (the " Information Memorandum ") containing information about the Rights Issue.

") containing information about the Rights Issue. Upon full subscription, the Rights Issue increases the number of outstanding shares by 88,002,412, from 110,003,016 shares to 198,005,428 shares.

Upon full subscription, the Rights Issue will increase the share capital by a maximum of 880,024.147769 SEK, from SEK 1,100,030.194711 to 1,980,054.34248 SEK.

For existing shareholders, the Rights Issue results in a dilution effect of approximately 44 per cent of the capital and votes in the Company, upon full subscription.

Conditions for the Rights Issue

Background

Today, on 2 June 2026, the board of directors of OrganoClick, conditioned by approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 June 2026, resolved on a new issue of a maximum of 88 002 412 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders. The purpose of the Rights Issue is to reduce the Company's debt burden and thereby lower interest costs, as well as to enable strategic future investments in sales and marketing to turn the Company towards profitable growth. The subscription price amounts to SEK 0.45 per share, which, if fully subscribed, would mean that the Company receives approximately SEK 39.6 million before issue costs.

Right to subscribe for shares and subscription price

Those who are registered as shareholders in the Company in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date are entitled to subscribe for shares with preferential rights in the Rights Issue. The record date at Euroclear Sweden AB for determination of which shareholders are entitled to subscribe for shares with preferential rights is 23 June 2026. For each existing share, four (4) subscription rights is obtained. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new shares in the Company. Subscription of shares can also be made without subscription rights. The subscription price per share is SEK 0.45. The amount that constitutes a premium shall be transferred to the free premium reserve. Upon full subscription, the Company will be provided with an amount of approximately SEK 39.6 million (before issue costs).

The Company estimates that the issue costs will amount to approximately SEK 600,000, consisting mainly of fees to legal advisors.

Allocation

In the event that not all shares in the Rights Issue are subscribed for with subscription rights, the board of directors shall, within the framework of the maximum amount of the Rights Issue, decide on the allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights. Such allocation shall be made in accordance with the following allocation principles:

Firstly, to those who have also subscribed for shares with subscription rights, regardless of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not, and to the extent full allocation cannot be made, pro rata to the number of shares subscribed for with subscription rights. Secondly, to those who have subscribed for shares without preferential rights, and to the extent full allocation cannot be made, pro rata to the number of shares subscribed for. To the extent that allocation at any stage as described above cannot be made on a pro rata basis, allocation shall be made by lot.

Subscription and payment

Subscription of the shares with subscription rights shall be made by simultaneous cash payment to an account designated by the Company during the period commencing on 25 June 2026 up to and including 9 July 2026. Subscription of shares without subscription rights shall be made during the same period on a specific subscription list. Payment for shares that have been subscribed for without preferential rights shall be made to an account designated by the Company no later than three (3) banking days after distribution of the contract note which specifies notice of allocation. The board of directors is entitled to admit payment for the shares through set-off against debts according to Chapter 13 Section 41 of the Swedish Companies Act. The board of directors is entitled to extend the subscription and payment period.

Right to dividends

The new shares carry a right to dividends for the first time on the record date for dividends that occurs immediately after the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and have been recorded in share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB.

Other

Complete terms and conditions

Complete terms and conditions for the Rights Issue will be made available on the Company's website www.organoclick.com before the subscription period commences.

Information Memorandum

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish the Information Memorandum for publication on the Company's website, www.organoclick.com, before the subscription period for the Rights Issue commences.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The board of directors' resolution on the Rights Issue is conditioned by approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting, which is intended to be held on 22 June 2026. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

18 June 2026 Last day of trading including the right to receive subscription rights.

22 June 2026 First day of trading excluding the right to receive subscription rights.

23 June 2026 Record date for receiving subscription rights and the right to participate in the Rights Issue.

25 June 2026 - Trading in subscription rights.

6 July 2026

25 June 2026 - Subscription period.

9 July 2026

Around 10 July 2026 Publishing of the outcome of the Rights Issue. Contract notes are distributed.

Advisors

Advokatfirman Delphi is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Eminova Fondkommission has been engaged as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

This information is such information that OrganoClick AB is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on 2 June 2026 at [•] CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

Important information

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in OrganoClick. The information in this announcement is for information purposes only and does not claim to be complete or exhaustive. No person should rely for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, reasonableness or completeness.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (together with the related delegated and implementing regulations, the "Prospectus Regulation").

This press release or the information contained in this press release may not, in whole or in part, be announced, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or the United States or any other jurisdiction where such action is wholly or partly subject to legal restrictions or where such action would require additional prospectuses, registrations or other measures in addition to what is required under Swedish law. Nor may the information in this press release be forwarded, reproduced or published in a manner that contravenes such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

No subscription rights, BTAs or new shares have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares (BTAs) or new shares may be offered, subscribed, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In addition, the securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under applicable securities laws in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or Switzerland and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold to or within, or for the account or benefit of, any person resident or domiciled in these countries or any other jurisdiction in which the announcement, distribution or publication would be unlawful or would require registration or any other measures. The Company has not made any offer to acquire the securities referred to in this press release to the public in any country other than Sweden.

In any EEA Member State other than Sweden (each such EEA Member State a "Relevant State"), this press release and the information contained herein is only addressed to and directed at qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. The securities referred to in this press release are not being offered to the public in any Relevant State and are only available to qualified investors except pursuant to an exemption in the Prospectus Regulation. Persons in a Relevant State who are not qualified investors should not take any action based on this press release nor rely on it.

In the United Kingdom, this press release, and any other material relating to the securities referred to herein, is only being distributed and directed to, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the United Kingdom version of the EU: Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129/EU) incorporated into United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"); (ii) are persons falling within Article 49. 2(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order; (iii) are outside the United Kingdom; or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and that, by their nature, may have an impact on OrganoClicks' results and financial position. Such forward-looking statements reflect OrganoClicks' current expectations and are based on the information currently available. OrganoClick cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

About Us

.........................................................................................

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that OrganoClick is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-02 08:30 CEST.

Contacts

.........................................................................................

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com