OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick announces results of savings program

OrganoClick announced a savings program on November 5, 2025 of a total of SEK 18 million. In recent months, the savings program has been implemented and expanded to a total of SEK 20 million. The program will achieve almost full earnings effect from January 2026. During the program, the Group has reduced its workforce by approximately 25%, from 40 to 29 employees. The restructuring costs totalled SEK 5.9 million, which were reserved in December 2025.

In connection with the organizational changes, OrganoClick is changing the names of its business units to reflect the Group's strategy and clarify the product areas that OrganoClick offers. The new names of the business units are Nonwoven technologies (formerly Nonwoven & fiber technologies), Consumer applications (formerly Green coatings & maintenance products) and Wood protection (formerly Functional wood). The Group will report under the new names from the first quarter of 2026.

As part of the program, OrganoClick's management team has also changed. Group Management now consists of CEO Mårten Hellberg, CFO Carin Eklund, Business Development Director Dan Blomstrand and R&D Director Maria Wennman.

