OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick announces results of savings program

OrganoClick announced a savings program on November 5, 2025 of a total of SEK 18 million. In recent months, the savings program has been implemented and expanded to a total of SEK 20 million. The program will achieve almost full earnings effect from January 2026. During the program, the Group has reduced its workforce by approximately 25%, from 40 to 29 employees. The restructuring costs totalled SEK 5.9 million, which were reserved in December 2025.

In connection with the organizational changes, OrganoClick is changing the names of its business units to reflect the Group's strategy and clarify the product areas that OrganoClick offers. The new names of the business units are Nonwoven technologies (formerly Nonwoven & fiber technologies), Consumer applications (formerly Green coatings & maintenance products) and Wood protection (formerly Functional wood). The Group will report under the new names from the first quarter of 2026.

As part of the program, OrganoClick's management team has also changed. Group Management now consists of CEO Mårten Hellberg, CFO Carin Eklund, Business Development Director Dan Blomstrand and R&D Director Maria Wennman.

For more information, please contact:
Mårten Hellberg, CEO
08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com
About OrganoClick
OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

