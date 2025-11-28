OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick's brand BIOkleen signs framework agreement with Mestergruppen Sverige

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of environmentally certified maintenance products for homeowners and the professional market. BIOkleen is now further strengthening its position in the Swedish market by signing a framework agreement with Mestergruppen and their chains Happy Homes, Colorama, XL-BYGG, Bolist, and Mal Proff, with a total of approximately 470 stores within the building materials and paint retail sector.

BIOkleen has previously had an agreement with Bolist, which is now being replaced by an agreement with the entire Mestergruppen. BIOkleen's eco-labeled maintenance products are now offered through Mestergruppen's new central warehouse, providing the opportunity to reach all of the group's paint and building supply chains, which together make up one of Sweden's largest retail networks. The focus of the offering is on BIOkleen's Eco series - a product line where all products are biodegradable and labeled with the Good Environmental Choice. The products are developed by BIOkleen's owner, the green chemical company OrganoClick, with the goal of offering naturally effective and user-friendly alternatives for both consumers and professionals.

"We are very pleased that we can now offer our products to all chains within the Mestergruppen. With their new central warehouse in Jönköping, it will be a good logistical solution to reach all their affiliated retailers with our products. This strengthens our position in the market and is an important step in our effort to make environmentally friendly alternatives more accessible throughout Sweden", says Robert Weber, CEO of BIOkleen.

About Mestergruppen:

Mestergruppen Sverige AB is an association of independent building material suppliers and paint dealers working together, comprising the chains XL-BYGG, BOLIST, Happy Homes, Colorama, and Mal Proff. Altogether, Mestergruppen is the market leader in building materials retailers in Sweden with approximately 285 stores across the country, and together with around 185 stores in the specialist paint trade, it has one of Sweden's largest retail networks. The company has a total external store turnover of over 13 billion SEK.

www.mestergruppen.se



About BIOkleen:

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of eco-labeled maintenance products for homeowners. "Naturally effective" is the brand's motto. The focus is on minimizing environmental impact from production to the finished product. In BIOkleen's Eco series, all products are biodegradable and eco-labeled with Bra Miljöval. The BIOkleen brand was founded in 1992 and has been part of the OrganoClick group since 2016.

Press contact: Robert Weber, CEO BIOkleen Miljökemi AB, robert@biokleen.se, +46(0)70 656 6813

www.biokleen.se

About OrganoClick:

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical group, founded in 2006. The business idea is to replace hidden plastics and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials. Based on the group's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, OrganoClick develops, produces, and markets a range of products that enable a green transition. OrganoClick has received several awards for its green innovations, is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and has its headquarters, production, and R&D in Täby, Stockholm. www.organoclick.com