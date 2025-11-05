OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick AB (publ) announces cost savings program of approximately SEK 14 million

The Board of Directors of OrganoClick AB (publ) has decided to initiate a strengthened efficiency program that, when fully implemented, will result in a cost reduction of approximately SEK 14 million for the parent company OrganoClick AB. Together with the previously decided efficiency program of just over SEK 4 million for the partly owned subsidiary OrganoWood, this results in a total cost reduction of approximately SEK 18 million for the Group when fully implemented.The purpose of the savings program is to adapt the cost base to the current sales volume and thus to bring the Group to profitability more quickly.

The savings program includes both reduced operating costs in the form of, among other things, more efficient use of premises and a reduction in the workforce by just over 20%. The cost savings will gradually take effect during the first half of 2026. Structural costs for the program of approximately SEK 5 million will be reserved in the fourth quarter.

This disclosure contains information that OrganoClick AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-11-2025 08:30 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

0707 - 16 48 90, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.