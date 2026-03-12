OrganoClick AB: Motonet Sweden, new reseller of BIOkleen

OrganoClick's brand BIOkleen has entered into a collaboration with Motonet Sweden and a number of BIOkleen's products for exterior maintenance of houses and homes will be offered in Motonet's seven Swedish department stores. Motonet is a leading Finnish department store chain that offers a wide range of leisure and motor products.

"We are very happy that we can now offer our products through Motonet's Swedish stores. It strengthens our position in the market and is an important step in our efforts to make environmentally friendly alternatives more easily available to consumers throughout Sweden," says Robert Weber, CEO of BIOkleen.

About Motonet

Motonet is a Finnish family business and part of the Broman Group, which was founded in 1965. Today, they are a department store chain with over 50 establishments in the Nordic region, with an ever-increasing number in Sweden. Within the product range of Motonets is everything needed for motor products but also for leisure activities whether it is home, garden, cycling, fishing, hunting, construction or renovation.

To order BIOkleen:

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of eco-labelled maintenance products for homeowners. "Naturally effective" is the brand's motto. The focus is on the least possible environmental impact from production to finished product. In BIOkleen's Eco series, all products are biodegradable and labelled with Good Environmental Choice. BIOkleen as a brand was founded in 1992 and has been part of the OrganoClick Group since 2016.



www.biokleen.se

For more information, please contact: Robert Weber, CEO BIOkleen Miljökemi AB, robert@biokleen.se, +46(0)70 656 6813

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.