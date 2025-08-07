Qlucore AB: Qlucore publishes information memorandum regarding upcoming rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTION. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN QLUCORE AB (PUBL). SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Qlucore AB (publ) ("Qlucore" or the "Company") has prepared an information memorandum (the "Memorandum") regarding the Company's rights issue of shares, which was announced on 26 June 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 31 July 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The Memorandum is now available on the Company's website www.qlucore.com.

The Memorandum, subscription forms, and other information regarding the Rights Issue will be available on the Company's website, www.qlucore.com, as of 7 August 2025. The record date for receiving subscription rights was 6 August 2025. The subscription period for the Rights Issue runs from 8 August 2025 through 27 August 2025.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Subscription period 8 August - 27 August 2025

Trading in subscription rights 8 August - 22 August 2025

Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) Week 36 - week 38 2025

Announcement of the outcome Around 1 September 2025

For full information on the Rights Issue, please refer to the Memorandum prepared by the Company.

Advisors

Stockholm Corporate Finance AB is the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is the legal advisor to Qlucore in connection with the Rights Issue. Aqurat Fondkommission AB is the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information

Press contacts:

Maria Falck Miniotis, Marketing & Communications Manager

Phone: +46 (0) 736 10 26 65

Email: maria.falck@qlucore.com

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10

Email: carl- johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

Please visit the Company's website: www.qlucore.com

Forward-looking statement

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

Web: www.fnca.se

About Qlucore

Qlucore is a leading provider of new generation intuitive bioinformatics software for research and precision and companion diagnostics. Qlucore's mission is to make it easier to analyze the huge amounts of complex data generated by innovations in the fields of genomics and proteomics by providing powerful visualization-based bioinformatics data analysis tools for research and precision diagnostics. Qlucore Omics Explorer software is a easy to use bioinformatics software for research in the life science, plant- and biotech industries, as well as in academia. Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights are software platforms with built in AI-based machine learning for multi-omics companion and precision diagnostics. Qlucore was founded in 2007 in Lund, Sweden and has customers in about 20 countries around the world, with sales offices in Europe and North America, and distribution in several countries in Asia. Qlucore is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market. www.qlucore.com

About Stockholm Corporate Finance AB

Stockholm Corporate Finance AB is an independent, privately owned financial advisor offering services in qualified advisory related to capital raising, ownership changes, acquisitions, mergers, divestments (M&A), and flexible debt solutions (Private Debt) for publicly listed and private companies and their owners. Stockholm Corporate Finance is a securities company under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and a member of the industry organization SwedSec Licensiering AB. www.stockholmcorp.se