

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from early highs against its major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 166.75 against the euro, 195.00 against the pound and 177.75 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-day high of 166.04, a 6-day high of 194.03 and a 1-week high of 176.76, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 145.41 from an early high of 144.74.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 168.00 against the euro, 198.00 against the pound, 179.00 against the franc and 147.00 against the greenback.



