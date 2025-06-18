FLUENT Corp Announces results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a national cannabis company operating under the FLUENT brand, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

All matters presented at the Meeting were approved by the Company's shareholders, including:

(i) the election of Robert Beasley, Roger Daher, Mark Eckenrode, Christopher Hagedorn, Richard Mavrinac, William Smith and Dawn Sweeney as directors of the Company; (ii) the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies LLP as auditor of the Company; (iii) the approval of The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. as a new "Control Person" of the Company.



About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division, ENTOURAGE, which services third party retailers in New York. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com. For more information on the company wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.

FLUENT's Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "FNT.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

