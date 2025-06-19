Malibu Boats, Inc.: Malibu Boats Announces Continued Partnership with General Motors, Naming Chevrolet as The Official Vehicle Brand of Malibu Boats

LOUDON, Tenn., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, the world's best-selling wakeboat brand, is thrilled to announce the continuation of its long-standing partnership with General Motors , naming Chevrolet as the Official Vehicle Brand of Malibu Boats. This partnership reinforces Malibu Boats' commitment to excellence and innovation, extending their exclusive collaboration with GM Marine for the vertical integration of the Monsoon Line of engines at the Malibu Boats Factory in Loudon, TN.

"GM's partnership with Malibu Boats is a natural fit," said Rachael Green, Sr VP, Operations & Engineering at Malibu Boats. "Malibu and GM share a commitment to using cutting-edge technology to empower our customers to create perfect memories on the water. Our long-standing partnership with GM currently allows us to build our top-of-line engines that power the best wakes & waves in the industry, and this enhanced partnership will only allow us to showcase this further across the nation."

This partnership builds on the current long-standing relationship between Malibu Boats and GM's engineering departments to develop and produce the Malibu Monsoon Line of engines - exclusive to Malibu and Axis Boats. Using proven GM engine blocks, the Malibu Engineering team designs and marinizes the engines in-house to meet the unique demands of boating with exclusive modifications that simplify maintenance, reduce corrosion, and offer unmatched performance, fuel economy, reliability and sound reduction.

Chevrolet is GM's largest vehicle brand and sells the Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban - the popular vehicles of choice for boat owners across the country.

"We're honored to be named the official vehicle brand of Malibu Boats," said Amy Masica, director of marketing at Chevrolet. "Both our brands rely on GM's reliable engines to get customers where they need to go - whether it be on land or on the water."

Malibu's partnership with GM Marine will continue to provide comprehensive support for Malibu's premier initiatives throughout the year, including the Malibu Just Ride Tour, Malibu Rider Experience Series, VIP Factory Tour Experience, WakeFest TN, and various dealer-focused programs across the United States. This collaboration ensures that Malibu Boats remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering exceptional experiences and a perfect on-water experience to boating enthusiasts.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

About Malibu Boats, Inc. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NYSE:MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , or www.maverickboatgroup.com .

