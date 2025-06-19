

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 19.06.2025 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES MORGAN SINDALL PRICE TARGET TO 5000 (4500) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG STARTS M&C SAATCHI WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 240 PENCE - BERENBERG STARTS STELRAD GROUP WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 200 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS SYNTHOMER PRICE TARGET TO 200 (245) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES JOHNSON MATTHEY PRICE TARGET TO 1860 (1600) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - KEPLER CHEUVREUX STARTS BUNZL WITH 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 2230 PENCE - KEPLER CHEUVREUX STARTS DIPLOMA PLC WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 5350 PENCE - RBC CUTS BREEDON PRICE TARGET TO 575 (625) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS RAISES AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 700 (670) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2025 AFX News