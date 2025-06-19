

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares edged lower on Thursday as speculation grew over a possible U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.



In economic news, the Swiss National Bank reduced its policy rate by a quarter-point, citing easing inflationary pressures.



The bank decided to lower the SNB policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to zero percent, marking the sixth consecutive reduction.



Interest rate decisions from Norway and the U.K. are expected later in the day.



The Bank of England is expected to retain its benchmark rate at 4.25 percent amid rising geopolitical tensions and inflation remaining persistently above the target.



The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped half a percent to 537.61 after falling 0.4 percent to reach a near one-month low on Wednesday.



The German DAX fell half a percent, France's CAC 40 gave up 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.



Regional trade volumes were thin amid a federal holiday in the U.S. to mark Juneteenth, a day that marks the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.



In corporate news, Finland's Stora Enso soared 18 percent after saying it has initiated a strategic review of its Swedish forest assets.



ArcelorMittal fell nearly 2 percent. The steel producer said it has completed its acquisition of Nippon Steel's stake in a Calvert, Alabama, mill complex.



Revolution Beauty shares slumped 17 percent after Frasers Group said that it will not make an offer for the U.K.-based cosmetics retailer.



Recruiter Hays Plc plummeted 12 percent after releasing its pre-close year-end trading update.



Premier Inn owner Whitbread declined 2.6 percent after reporting mixed first-quarter results for fiscal 2026.



