PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): BRI Named Indonesia's Largest Public Company in the Forbes Global 2000 List for 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, (IDX: BBRI), has once again achieved an international milestone by securing the 349th position among the world's 2,000 largest public companies in the Forbes Global 2000 - The World's Largest Companies list for 2025. This achievement positions BRI as the highest-ranked public company from Indonesia on Forbes' prestigious list.

The Forbes Global 2000 is an annual ranking, now in its 23rd year. Forbes compiles the list based on four key metrics: sales, profit, assets, and market value. According to Forbes' official publication, despite ongoing global geopolitical uncertainties and the impact of U.S. tariff policies, all four indicators have reached new records this year. The 2,000 companies on the 2025 Global 2000 list represent total annual revenues of USD 52.9 trillion, profits of USD 4.9 trillion, assets of USD 242.2 trillion, and a combined market capitalization of USD 91.3 trillion.

According to the report, BRI recorded strong performance with revenue of USD 16.07 billion, profit of USD 3.8 billion, assets totaling USD 123.83 billion, and a market value of USD 33.48 billion, further solidifying its position on the global stage. This reflects BRI's consistency and strong competitiveness as a financial institution that continues to grow and transform internationally.

Commenting on BRI's recognition as the No. 1 public company in Indonesia on the Forbes Global 2000 list for 2025, BRI President Director Hery Gunardi expressed his pride and appreciation for all BRILiaN personnel (BRI employees), as well as BRI's loyal customers.

"This achievement is dedicated to all BRILiaN personnel who have given their best contributions, allowing BRI to grow sustainably. We also extend our gratitude to all our loyal customers who continue to use and enjoy BRI's products and services," said Hery Gunardi.

He added that the recognition is solid proof of BRI's commitment to maintaining strong fundamentals amid increasingly complex global economic challenges. "This recognition inspires us to continue transforming and innovating to deliver world-class services, especially for the Indonesian people," he said.

According to Forbes, BRI ranks 349 globally and first in Indonesia on the 2025 Global 2000 list, alongside 11 other Indonesian companies such as Bank Mandiri (408), BCA (482), Telkom Indonesia (1,003), and BNI (1,064), among others.

For more information about BANK BRI, visit www.bri.co.id

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714683/BRI_recognized_No_1_public_company_Indonesia_2025_Forbes_Global.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bri-named-indonesias-largest-public-company-in-the-forbes-global-2000-list-for-2025-302486171.html