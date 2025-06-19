Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Simon Hall and Michelle De Biolley Join Caldwell, Strengthening Firm's Board & CEO and Financial Services Practices

TORONTO, ON AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced that Simon Hall and Michelle De Biolley have joined the firm, bolstering Caldwell's capabilities in board governance and financial services leadership. Hall joins as a partner and key member of the firm's Board & CEO and Financial Services practices, while De Biolley joins as a partner in the Financial Services Practice.

Simon Hall joins Caldwell as a Partner in the Board & CEO and Financial Services practices, bringing over 30 years of global executive search and board advisory experience.

Hall brings more than 30 years of experience advising boards and senior executive teams on leadership strategy, succession planning, and executive search. He has worked extensively with global and boutique investment banks, private equity firms, and financial institutions, placing top-tier talent in CEO, board, and senior leadership roles. His ability to understand the nuances of the sector and connect organizations with exceptional leadership has made him a trusted advisor in the industry. Prior to joining Caldwell, Hall founded and led Stonehaven International, a London-based boutique executive search firm specializing in financial services and board governance. He also previously served as global managing partner at Heidrick & Struggles, where he played a pivotal role in doubling the revenues of the firm's global financial services practice.

"Simon's arrival represents a major step forward in the continued evolution of our Board and CEO Practice," said Jay Millen, leader of Caldwell's Board and CEO Practice. "His deep experience in board governance, coupled with his proven ability to identify and place transformative leadership talent, will be invaluable to our clients. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and provide unparalleled service to boards and executive teams worldwide."

Michelle de Biolley joins Caldwell as a Partner in the Financial Services Practice, bringing deep expertise in executive search across investment banking, private banking, and private equity.

De Biolley brings more than two decades of experience in executive search and leadership advisory across investment banking, private banking, and private equity. She began her career in banking, working in project finance and M&A, and has since served as a trusted advisor to financial institutions across Europe. She is also trained as a business and executive coach, bringing a well-rounded, relationship-driven approach to her work with clients and candidates alike.

"Simon and Michelle bring an incredible track record of success in executive search, particularly in financial services and board governance," said Chris Beck, CEO of Caldwell. "Their expertise, client-first approach, and history of delivering transformational leadership solutions align perfectly with Caldwell's values and commitment to quality. Their joining is an exciting development as we continue to invest in world-class talent to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Hall commented, "Joining Caldwell is a tremendous opportunity to expand our impact on behalf of clients around the world. The firm's collaborative culture, global reach, and commitment to excellence create a powerful platform for delivering exceptional leadership solutions. I'm thrilled to be working alongside such a talented and forward-thinking team."

