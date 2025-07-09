Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended May 31, 2025. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 05.31.25 05.31.24 05.31.2525 05.31.24 Professional fees - Caldwell 25,010 26,400 63,589 55,512 Professional fees - IQTalent1 2,727 2,838 8,290 8,749 Consolidated professional fees 27,737 29,238 71,879 64,261 Direct expense reimbursements 194 279 570 657 Revenues 27,931 29,517 72,449 64,918 Cost of sales 21,402 21,993 56.532 51,098 Reimbursed direct expenses 194 279 570 657 Gross profit 6,335 7,245 15,347 13,163 Selling, general and administrative expenses2 4,375 4,849 14,017 14,154 Other expense (income)3,4 112 - 112 (7,979 ) Operating profit 1,848 2,396 1,218 6,988 Finance expenses (income) 725 37 (115 ) 532 Earnings before tax 1,123 2,359 1,333 6,456 Income tax expense 282 613 238 1,797 Net earnings after tax 841 1,746 1,095 4,659 Basic earnings per share $ 0.028 $ 0.059 $ 0.037 $ 0.158 Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for other expense (income)5 $ 0.031 $ 0.059 $ 0.040 $ (0.037 )

Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue. Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $315 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to an expense of $80 in the same quarter last year. Other expense of $112 primarily reflects separation costs of $275 related to management staff reductions at IQTalent and a net loss of $324 associated with the sublease of the Caldwell's Toronto office space. These expenses were partially offset by Caldwell's $487 benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), established by the U.S. government under the CARES Act. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See the following page for the calculation.

"We're encouraged by our third quarter results, which reflect both resilience and momentum," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Professional fees rose 24% sequentially, a strong showing in line with historical seasonal patterns, and a clear indication that client demand is strengthening despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Our business development activity remains healthy, and we're seeing that positive momentum carry into the fourth quarter compared to an easing at the same time in the prior year."

"At IQTalent, revenue during the quarter again held steady as we continued to reshape the business for long-term profitability," Beck continued. "We made further reductions to overhead during the quarter and are seeing the positive impact of those actions. With new client additions in May and June and a leaner cost structure, we're positioned for profitability in the fourth quarter and are building from a stronger foundation."

"We also welcomed two new partners to Caldwell this quarter and continue to have active conversations in the market with individuals who align with our strategy of being a high-performing, elite executive search firm," Beck added. "We remain confident in our team, our platform, and our ability to deliver integrated talent solutions that create lasting value for our clients and shareholders."

The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share (one-quarter of a cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on July 18, 2025, to be paid on September 12, 2025.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Other (income)/ expense was $nil for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for the period.

Three months

ended Nine months

ended 05.31.25 05.31.25 05.31.24 Net earnings after tax (reported) 841 1,095 4,659 Less: After-tax other expense (income)1 84 92 (5,758 ) Adjusted profit(loss) 925 1,187 (1,099 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 29,534,293 29,550,411 29,558,932 Basic profit(loss) per share adjusted for other expense(income) $ 0.031 $ 0.040 $ (0.037 )

Calculated by applying Consolidated Caldwell's effective tax rate

Three months ended 05.31.25 Three months ended 05.31.25 Three months ended 05.31.24 Other expense (income) 112 112 (7,979) Adjustment: After tax other expense(income) 28 20 (2,221) After tax other expense(income) 84 92 (5,758) Tax rate 25.1 % 17.9 % 27.8 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

slathia@caldwell.com

+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at 'May 31 As at 'August 31 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 15,444 19,634 Accounts receivable 14,672 12,664 Income taxes receivable 547 177 Unbilled revenue 8,011 5,859 Sublease Asset 287 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,877 2,327 40,838 40,661 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other assets 250 276 Investments 1,646 1,682 Advances 1,168 904 Deferred income taxes 7,050 6,851 Property and equipment 1,055 1,698 Right-of-use assets 3,468 5,406 Sublease Asset 1,596 - Intangible assets 48 88 Goodwill 11,368 11,186 Total Assets 68,487 68,752 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,122 3,409 Dividend payable 74 - Compensation payable 25,034 26,023 Lease liability 1,504 1,644 29,734 31,076 Non-Current liabilities Compensation payable 634 692 Lease liability 4,545 4,858 34,913 36,626 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 15,372 15,392 Contributed surplus 15,722 15,541 Treasury shares (2 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,218 1,802 Retained Earnings (Deficit) 264 (609 ) Total equity 33,574 32,126 Total liabilities and equity 68,487 68,752

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended 31-May-25 31-May-24 31-May-25 31-May-24 Revenues Professional fees 27,737 29,238 71,879 64,261 Direct expense reimbursements 194 279 570 657 27,931 29,517 72,449 64,918 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 21,402 21,993 56,532 51,098 Reimbursed direct expenses 194 279 570 657 21,596 22,272 57,102 51,755 Gross Profit 6,335 7,245 15,347 13,163 Selling, general and administrative 4,375 4,849 14,017 14,154 Other (income)/expense 112 - 112 (7,979 ) 4,487 4,849 14,129 6,175 Operating Profit 1,848 2,396 1,218 6,988 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 97 108 297 610 Investment income (168 ) (65 ) (353 ) (120 ) Foreign exchange (income) loss 796 (6 ) (59 ) 42 Earnings before income tax 1,123 2,359 1,333 6,456 Income tax expense 282 613 238 1,797 Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company 841 1,746 1,095 4,659 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.028 $ 0.059 $ 0.037 $ 0.158 Diluted $ 0.028 $ 0.059 $ 0.037 $ 0.158

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended Nine months ended 31-May-25 31-May-24 31-May-25 31-May-24 Net earnings for the period 841 1,746 1,095 4,659 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Gain (loss) on marketable securities (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) 35 Cumulative translation adjustment (737 ) 94 417 70 102 1,839 1,511 4,764

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings Share Capital Contributed Surplus Treasury Shares Cumulative Translation Adjustment (Loss)Gain on Marketable Securities Total Equity Balance - August 31, 2023 (4,797 ) 15,392 15,282 - 1,886 (39 ) 27,724 Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 4,659 - - - - - 4,659 Share-based payment expense - - 195 - - - 195 Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - - 35 35 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - - 70 - 70 Balance - May 31, 2024 (138 ) 15,392 15,477 - 1,956 (4 ) 32,683 Balance - August 31, 2024 (609 ) 15,392 15,541 - 1,806 (4 ) 32,126 Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2025 1,095 - - - - - 1,095 Share-based payment expense - - 195 - - - 195 Dividend payments declared (222 ) - - - - (222 ) Loss on marketable securities available for sale - - - - - (1 ) (1 ) Shares Cancelled - (20 ) (14 ) - - (34 ) Treasury Shares - - - (2 ) - - (2 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - - 417 - 417 Balance - May 31, 2025 264 15,372 15,722 (2 ) 2,223 (5 ) 33,574

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Nine months ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings for the period 1,095 4,659 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 322 305 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,016 1,259 Amortization of intangible assets 42 41 Amortization of advances 845 419 Interest expense on lease liabilities 297 610 Share based payment expense 195 195 Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (44 ) (85 ) Gain related to equity securities obtained through search activities - (28 ) Losses related to equity accounted associate 72 263 Impairment of fixed assets 560 - Net gain on recognition of sublease asset (381 ) (7,741 ) Changes in working capital (6,033 ) (2,164 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,014 ) (2,267 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (223 ) (354 ) Payment of advances (1,372 ) (579 ) Recoupment of advances 859 - Prepaid rent capitalization related to right-of-use assets (21 ) - Sale of marketable securities - 68 Purchase of marketable securities - (64 ) Net cash used in investing activities (757 ) (929 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (1,321 ) (1,510 ) Payment of dividends (149 ) - Purchase of shares for cancellation (36 ) - Sublease payments received - 16 Net cash used in financing activities (1,506 ) (1,494 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 87 (23 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,190 ) (4,713 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 19,634 22,053 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 15,444 17,340

