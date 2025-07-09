Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended May 31, 2025. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
05.31.25
05.31.24
05.31.2525
05.31.24
Professional fees - Caldwell
25,010
26,400
63,589
55,512
Professional fees - IQTalent1
2,727
2,838
8,290
8,749
Consolidated professional fees
27,737
29,238
71,879
64,261
Direct expense reimbursements
194
279
570
657
Revenues
27,931
29,517
72,449
64,918
Cost of sales
21,402
21,993
56.532
51,098
Reimbursed direct expenses
194
279
570
657
Gross profit
6,335
7,245
15,347
13,163
Selling, general and administrative expenses2
4,375
4,849
14,017
14,154
Other expense (income)3,4
112
-
112
(7,979
)
Operating profit
1,848
2,396
1,218
6,988
Finance expenses (income)
725
37
(115
)
532
Earnings before tax
1,123
2,359
1,333
6,456
Income tax expense
282
613
238
1,797
Net earnings after tax
841
1,746
1,095
4,659
Basic earnings per share
$
0.028
$
0.059
$
0.037
$
0.158
Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for other expense (income)5
$
0.031
$
0.059
$
0.040
$
(0.037
)
Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.
Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $315 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to an expense of $80 in the same quarter last year.
Other expense of $112 primarily reflects separation costs of $275 related to management staff reductions at IQTalent and a net loss of $324 associated with the sublease of the Caldwell's Toronto office space. These expenses were partially offset by Caldwell's $487 benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), established by the U.S. government under the CARES Act.
Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year.
Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See the following page for the calculation.
"We're encouraged by our third quarter results, which reflect both resilience and momentum," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Professional fees rose 24% sequentially, a strong showing in line with historical seasonal patterns, and a clear indication that client demand is strengthening despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Our business development activity remains healthy, and we're seeing that positive momentum carry into the fourth quarter compared to an easing at the same time in the prior year."
"At IQTalent, revenue during the quarter again held steady as we continued to reshape the business for long-term profitability," Beck continued. "We made further reductions to overhead during the quarter and are seeing the positive impact of those actions. With new client additions in May and June and a leaner cost structure, we're positioned for profitability in the fourth quarter and are building from a stronger foundation."
"We also welcomed two new partners to Caldwell this quarter and continue to have active conversations in the market with individuals who align with our strategy of being a high-performing, elite executive search firm," Beck added. "We remain confident in our team, our platform, and our ability to deliver integrated talent solutions that create lasting value for our clients and shareholders."
The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share (one-quarter of a cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on July 18, 2025, to be paid on September 12, 2025.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Other (income)/ expense was $nil for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for the period.
Three months
Nine months
05.31.25
05.31.25
05.31.24
Net earnings after tax (reported)
841
1,095
4,659
Less: After-tax other expense (income)1
84
92
(5,758
)
Adjusted profit(loss)
925
1,187
(1,099
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
29,534,293
29,550,411
29,558,932
Basic profit(loss) per share adjusted for other expense(income)
$
0.031
$
0.040
$
(0.037
)
Calculated by applying Consolidated Caldwell's effective tax rate
Three months ended
05.31.25
Three months ended
05.31.25
Three months ended
05.31.24
Other expense (income)
112
112
(7,979)
Adjustment: After tax other expense(income)
28
20
(2,221)
After tax other expense(income)
84
92
(5,758)
Tax rate
25.1
%
17.9
%
27.8
%
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.
We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241
Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
As at 'May 31
As at 'August 31
2025
2024
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
15,444
19,634
Accounts receivable
14,672
12,664
Income taxes receivable
547
177
Unbilled revenue
8,011
5,859
Sublease Asset
287
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,877
2,327
40,838
40,661
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and other assets
250
276
Investments
1,646
1,682
Advances
1,168
904
Deferred income taxes
7,050
6,851
Property and equipment
1,055
1,698
Right-of-use assets
3,468
5,406
Sublease Asset
1,596
-
Intangible assets
48
88
Goodwill
11,368
11,186
Total Assets
68,487
68,752
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
3,122
3,409
Dividend payable
74
-
Compensation payable
25,034
26,023
Lease liability
1,504
1,644
29,734
31,076
Non-Current liabilities
Compensation payable
634
692
Lease liability
4,545
4,858
34,913
36,626
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
15,372
15,392
Contributed surplus
15,722
15,541
Treasury shares
(2
)
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,218
1,802
Retained Earnings (Deficit)
264
(609
)
Total equity
33,574
32,126
Total liabilities and equity
68,487
68,752
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
31-May-25
31-May-24
31-May-25
31-May-24
Revenues
Professional fees
27,737
29,238
71,879
64,261
Direct expense reimbursements
194
279
570
657
27,931
29,517
72,449
64,918
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
21,402
21,993
56,532
51,098
Reimbursed direct expenses
194
279
570
657
21,596
22,272
57,102
51,755
Gross Profit
6,335
7,245
15,347
13,163
Selling, general and administrative
4,375
4,849
14,017
14,154
Other (income)/expense
112
-
112
(7,979
)
4,487
4,849
14,129
6,175
Operating Profit
1,848
2,396
1,218
6,988
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability
97
108
297
610
Investment income
(168
)
(65
)
(353
)
(120
)
Foreign exchange (income) loss
796
(6
)
(59
)
42
Earnings before income tax
1,123
2,359
1,333
6,456
Income tax expense
282
613
238
1,797
Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company
841
1,746
1,095
4,659
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.028
$
0.059
$
0.037
$
0.158
Diluted
$
0.028
$
0.059
$
0.037
$
0.158
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
31-May-25
31-May-24
31-May-25
31-May-24
Net earnings for the period
841
1,746
1,095
4,659
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
Gain (loss) on marketable securities
(2
)
(1
)
(1
)
35
Cumulative translation adjustment
(737
)
94
417
70
102
1,839
1,511
4,764
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Retained Earnings
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Treasury Shares
Cumulative Translation Adjustment
(Loss)Gain on Marketable Securities
Total Equity
Balance - August 31, 2023
(4,797
)
15,392
15,282
-
1,886
(39
)
27,724
Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2024
4,659
-
-
-
-
-
4,659
Share-based payment expense
-
-
195
-
-
-
195
Gain on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
-
35
35
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
70
-
70
Balance - May 31, 2024
(138
)
15,392
15,477
-
1,956
(4
)
32,683
Balance - August 31, 2024
(609
)
15,392
15,541
-
1,806
(4
)
32,126
Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2025
1,095
-
-
-
-
-
1,095
Share-based payment expense
-
-
195
-
-
-
195
Dividend payments declared
(222
)
-
-
-
-
(222
)
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Shares Cancelled
-
(20
)
(14
)
-
-
(34
)
Treasury Shares
-
-
-
(2
)
-
-
(2
)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
417
-
417
Balance - May 31, 2025
264
15,372
15,722
(2
)
2,223
(5
)
33,574
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Nine months ended
May 31, 2025
May 31, 2024
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the period
1,095
4,659
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
322
305
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,016
1,259
Amortization of intangible assets
42
41
Amortization of advances
845
419
Interest expense on lease liabilities
297
610
Share based payment expense
195
195
Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
(44
)
(85
)
Gain related to equity securities obtained through search activities
-
(28
)
Losses related to equity accounted associate
72
263
Impairment of fixed assets
560
-
Net gain on recognition of sublease asset
(381
)
(7,741
)
Changes in working capital
(6,033
)
(2,164
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,014
)
(2,267
)
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(223
)
(354
)
Payment of advances
(1,372
)
(579
)
Recoupment of advances
859
-
Prepaid rent capitalization related to right-of-use assets
(21
)
-
Sale of marketable securities
-
68
Purchase of marketable securities
-
(64
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(757
)
(929
)
Financing activities
Payment of lease liabilities
(1,321
)
(1,510
)
Payment of dividends
(149
)
-
Purchase of shares for cancellation
(36
)
-
Sublease payments received
-
16
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,506
)
(1,494
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
87
(23
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(4,190
)
(4,713
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
19,634
22,053
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
15,444
17,340
