Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Strengthens Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice with Addition of Dr. Christoph Themel as Partner

TORONTO, ON AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Dr. Christoph Themel as a Partner in the firm's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice. Based in London, Dr. Themel advises boards, investors, and senior leadership teams on executive and non-executive appointments, leadership assessments, and succession planning across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and animal health sectors.

With more than 20 years of experience in executive search and leadership advisory, Dr. Themel is a trusted advisor to big and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, family-owned enterprises, private equity firms, and portfolio company leadership teams across Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific. He is particularly known for his ability to partner closely with shareholders and management teams on C-suite succession, senior-level development, and organizational effectiveness initiatives.

"Christoph brings exceptional depth in life sciences and healthcare, combined with a thoughtful, relationship-driven advisory style that resonates strongly with boards and leadership teams," said John Blank, managing partner of Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice. "He joins Caldwell at a moment when leadership in this sector is becoming increasingly complex and globally interconnected, so his ability to advise boards and investors on succession, organizational design, and long-term leadership capability across markets will be a significant asset to our clients and to the continued evolution of our firm."

Dr. Themel has extensive experience delivering executive search, management appraisal, and leadership development engagements in evolving and highly regulated environments. His work is characterized by a strong focus on aligning leadership capability with business strategy and culture, while fostering environments of inclusion, innovation, and impact.

Prior to joining Caldwell, Dr. Themel was a Partner in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice at a top-tier global executive search firm. Earlier in his career, he was a partner at a boutique executive search firm specializing in life sciences, with offices around the globe.

"Christoph's appointment reflects our continued investment in building a strong, globally integrated Life Sciences and Healthcare practice," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "His international experience and sector depth expand our leadership advisory capabilities and strengthen the value we deliver to clients as they navigate increasingly complex and consequential talent decisions."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

