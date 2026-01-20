Anzeige
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces New Sponsorship on Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) Caldwell today announced a three-year sponsorship with Deloitte Canada on Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year Award Program.

Deloitte Canada will become the presenting sponsor of the program, with Fatima Laher, Deputy Chair of the Board of Deloitte Canada and Chile, assuming the role of the CEO of the Year Advisory Board Chair.

"Deloitte Canada's commitment to delivering measurable results and supporting leaders in building better futures aligns directly with the values that have shaped this program for more than three decades," said John Wallace, Chair of the Board at Caldwell, the program's Founding Partner. "As we enter the 36th year of Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year, we are delighted to work with Deloitte Canada, as our presenting sponsor, a firm that shares our belief in the importance of strong, principled leadership and real, measurable impact."

"This award remains the preeminent recognition for Canadian chief executives, and with Deloitte Canada as our presenting sponsor, we look forward to further advancing both the CEO of the Year and Futures Fund Scholarship programs. We also extend our congratulations to Fatima Laher on her appointment as Chair of the Advisory Board. Fatima's depth of experience and focus on impact will bring valuable perspective to the selection process. We look forward to working with Fatima and with the Deloitte Canada team to continue celebrating and advancing exceptional Canadian leadership."

"It's a privilege for Deloitte Canada to support a program that so closely mirrors our own commitment to impactful leadership," said Fatima Laher, Deputy Chair of the Board of Deloitte Canada and Chile. "This sponsorship is about more than just an award; it's a commitment to championing the leaders who are building a more prosperous, innovative, and equitable future for Canada. I'm thrilled to step into the role of Chair and look forward to celebrating the leaders who inspire us all to lead with purpose."

The Advisory Board meets annually to select the CEO of the Year Honouree. The independent board comprises more than 20 respected and experienced individuals from across Canada, including past honourees, who are leaders in their industries, professions, and communities. Also joining the Board this year is Alexandre L'Heureux, President and CEO of WSP Global and the 2024 CEO of the Year Recipient. The board met last Fall to select the 2025 honouree, who will be announced in the Financial Post in February, 2026.

For the full list of members and profiles, please visit: https://ceoaward.ca/advisoryboard.php

Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year is the preeminent recognition for Canadian CEOs. Founded in 1990, this prestigious award honours a CEO in Canadian business who exemplifies integrity, excellence, vision, and leadership in building a globally competitive organization. The program is supported by several prominent organizations: presenting sponsor Deloitte Canada, media partner National Post and founding partner Caldwell.

Canada's CEO of the Year features the Futures Fund Scholarship which provides ten scholarship grants annually to exceptional and deserving university students in business to further their educational ambitions."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Michelle Jursa, Director, Programs
Caldwell
mjursa@caldwell.com
+1 416 934 2226

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-announces-new-sponsorship-on-canadas-outstanding-ceo-of-1129267

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
