ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 23:26 Uhr
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners International (TSX:CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 12, 2026, there were 66 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 15,069,052 voting common shares, representing 51.20% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 8, 2026, were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors, appointment of auditors and reconfirmation of the Shareholders Rights Plan are as follows:

1. Election of Directors - Elected

Voted for Percentage

Withheld from
Voting Percentage

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 8, 2026 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

C. Christopher Beck

98.59%

1.41%

Terry Grayson-Caprio

99.82%

0.18%

Darcy D. Morris

99.99%

0.01%

Richard W. Pehlke

99.82%

0.18%

John N. Wallace

98.59%

1.41%

John Young

95.03%

4.97%

Rosemary Zigrossi

99.99%

0.01%

2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed

The shareholders appointed Ernst & Young as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

99.99%

0.01%

3. Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan - Passed

Voted for Percentage

Voted against Percentage

The shareholders reconfirmed the shareholder rights plan of
the Corporation and the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement, as amended, made between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as described in the Management Proxy Circular dated January 8, 2026.

97.44%

2.56%

A recording of the presentation will be posted to the annual meetings page of the company's website as soon as available.

About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-caldwell-partners-international-announces-results-of-vote-fo-1136883

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
