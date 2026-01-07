Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 23:14 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports First Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ended November 30, 2025. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

11.30.25

11.30.24

Professional fees - Caldwell

26,074

18,389

Professional fees - IQTalent¹

2,977

2,766

Consolidated professional fees

29,051

21,155

Direct expense reimbursements

230

205

Revenues

29,281

21,360

Cost of sales

23,140

16,943

Reimbursed direct expenses

230

205

Gross profit

5,911

4,212

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

5,055

4,193

Operating profit

856

19

Finance income

(256

)

(486

)

Earnings before tax

1,112

505

Income tax expense

529

40

Net earnings after tax

583

465

Basic earnings per share

$

0.020

$

0.016

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $208 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a expense of $63 in the same quarter last year.

"Our first quarter results represent an excellent start to fiscal 2026, with exceptional revenue growth and improved profitability year over year," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Performance was strong across the business, reflecting increased hiring demand from clients and continued momentum in new search activity."

Beck continued, "While operating profit compared favourably to the prior year on our higher revenue, our results included certain startup expenses related to the launch of our Dubai office. These expenditures included legal and administrative establishment costs, recruiting fees, and the integration period for recently hired partners as they ramp up on our platform. These investments support our long-term growth strategy and expanding global footprint."

"We exited the first quarter with a notable improvement in executive search bookings over last year and continue to see strength in hiring demand across our client base," Beck added. "We will continue to make targeted and strategic additions to our partner team, while maintaining disciplined cost management and a commitment to a capital allocation program to return value to our shareholders. Together, these priorities position us well to deliver sustained performance as fiscal 2026 progresses."

The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of $0.01 per Common Share (one cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on January 16, 2026, to be paid on March 13, 2026.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to,our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to departing partners taking our clients to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares, including its impact on our compensation plans; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; our limited ability to access credit; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at 'November 30

As at 'August 31

2025

2025

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

9,554

16,436

Term Deposits

8,387

4,123

Accounts receivable

17,576

18,637

Income taxes receivable

-

159

Unbilled revenue

9,655

9,248

Finance lease receivable

433

323

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,829

3,568

49,434

52,494

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

314

312

Investments

1,594

1,601

Advances

1,453

1,028

Deferred income taxes

6,349

6,624

Property and equipment

1,655

1,131

Right-of-use assets

4,377

4,623

Finance lease receivable

1,460

1,562

Intangible assets

21

34

Goodwill

11,519

11,357

Total Assets

78,176

80,766

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

3,899

3,263

Dividend payable

295

74

Deferred Revenue

1,607

3,846

Income tax payable

39

-

Compensation payable

28,997

30,771

Lease liability

1,785

1,731

36,622

39,685

Non-Current liabilities

Compensation payable

874

671

Lease liability

5,119

5,438

42,615

45,794

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,339

15,346

Contributed surplus

15,768

15,770

Treasury shares

(4

)

(2

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,513

2,201

Retained Earnings

1,945

1,657

Total equity

35,561

34,972

Total liabilities and equity

78,176

80,766

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

30-Nov-25

30-Nov-24

Revenues

Professional fees

29,051

21,155

Direct expense reimbursements

230

205

29,281

21,360

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

23,140

16,943

Reimbursed direct expenses

230

205

23,370

17,148

Gross Profit

5,911

4,212

Selling, general and administrative

5,055

4,193

5,055

4,193

Operating Profit

856

19

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

111

101

Investment income and other income

(133

)

(121

)

Foreign exchange gain

(234

)

(466

)

Earnings before income tax

1,112

505

Income tax expense

529

40

Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company

583

465

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted

$

0.020

$

0.016

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

30-Nov-25

30-Nov-24

Net earnings for the period

583

465

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Gain on marketable securities

-

1

Cumulative translation adjustment

312

619

Comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to owners of the company

895

1,085

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Retained Earnings

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Treasury Shares

Cumulative Translation Adjustment

(Loss)Gain on Marketable Securities

Total Equity

Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

-

1,806

(4

)

32,126

Net earnings for the three months ended November 30, 2024

465

-

-

-

-

-

465

Share-based payment expense

-

-

65

-

-

-

65

Dividend payments declared

(73

)

-

-

-

-

-

(73

)

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

619

-

619

Balance - November 30, 2024

(217

)

15,392

15,606

-

2,425

(3

)

33,203

Balance - August 31, 2025

1,657

15,346

15,770

(2

)

2,206

(5

)

34,972

Net earnings for the three months ended November 30, 2025

583

-

-

-

-

-

583

Dividend payments declared

(295

)

-

-

-

-

(295

)

Shares Cancelled

-

(7

)

(2

)

2

-

(7

)

Treasury Shares

-

-

-

(4

)

-

-

(4

)

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

312

-

312

Balance - November 30, 2025

1,945

15,339

15,768

(4

)

2,518

(5

)

35,561

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

30-Nov-25

30-Nov-24

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Net earnings for the period

583

465

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

99

106

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

290

327

Amortization of intangible assets

14

14

Amortization of advances

213

154

Interest expense on lease liabilities

111

101

Interest income related to finance lease receivable

(8

)

-

Share based payment expense

-

65

Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(58

)

(311

)

Losses related to equity accounted associate

34

28

Changes in working capital

(1,918

)

(7,122

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(640

)

(6,173

)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(610

)

(46

)

Payment of advances

(896

)

(240

)

Repayment of advances

-

859

Purchase of term deposits

(4,237

)

-

Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(5,743

)

573

Financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

(427

)

(432

)

Payment of dividends

(74

)

-

Purchase of shares for cancellation

(11

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(512

)

(432

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

13

119

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(6,882

)

(5,913

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

16,436

19,634

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

9,554

13,721

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-reports-first-quarter-results-1125169

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.