

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 2-day high of 0.9362 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9419.



Against the yen, the franc advanced to a 2-day high of 178.11 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 176.76.



The franc edged up to 1.0950 against the pound, from an early low of 1.1012.



Moving away from an early 8-day low of 0.8216 against the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to 0.8156.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 179.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the pound and 0.80 against the greenback.



