Axo Copper Corp.: New Discovery at La Huerta South Sees Grades on Surface Above 10% Copper

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Axo Copper Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo", "Axo Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that regional exploration and target generation has yielded high grades on surface, with multiple samples returning greater than 10% copper, in a new discovery ~3km away from the main La Huerta Trend and Las Marias.

"These new high-grade samples at surface provide further evidence driving our thesis that La Huerta could contain multiple high-grade copper structures, beyond the main La Huerta Trend that hosts Las Marias," said Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO. "Additional work is underway to make this a drill-ready target, and we expect to test La Huerta South with initial drilling in the back end of Q3."

Surface Grab and Trenching Results

The La Huerta South area represents a region roughly 3km southwest of the Las Marias historical workings and the main La Huerta Trend (see Figure 2). Recent regional exploration work is comprised of mapping, grab sampling, and channel sampling which has resulted in numerous showings of elevated copper grades at surface. Whereas the main La Huerta Trend is characterized by an intrusive dyke with a NE-SW strike orientation, copper mineralization at La Huerta South has been found within N-S faults hosted in andesitic volcanic rocks.

We currently see two broad trends at La Huerta South (see Figure 1). One has an expression that has so far been defined by a N-S strike of ~1,000 metres. This has yielded standout results through samples such as 7.0% Cu at sample LHS-3528, 10.8% Cu at LHS-3494, and 10.5% Cu at LHS-3367, with numerous other showings above 2.0% Cu. Copper mineralization is hosted in chalcopyrite and bornite.

North of the aforementioned N-S fault, lies an antithetic structure with an E-W strike expression that currently extends ~500m along strike. Mineralization is also predominantly chalcopyrite and bornite, hosted within a fault through andesite. Samples in this E-W structure are highlighted by 3.6% at LHS-15808, and 2.6% at LHS-1244.

FIGURE 1: SURFACE SAMPLE AND TRENCH RESULTS AT LA HUERTA SOUTH

FIGURE 2: RESULTS FROM LA HUERTA SOUTH ARE ~3KM AWAY FROM LAS MARIAS

Table 1: Select Surface Sample Results from La Huerta South

Sample ID Type From To Interval Copper Gold(1) m m m % gpt PRS-1244 Channel 2.0 3.2 1.2 2.62 NSR LHS-15808 Channel 2.5 3.3 0.8 3.64 NSR LHS-3521 Grab 0.0 0.5 0.5 3.03 0.323 LHS-3542 Channel 0.0 0.8 0.8 2.98 1.09 LHS-3528 Grab 0.0 0.5 0.5 7.00 NSR LHTRH-00458 Channel 1.0 5.0 4.0 2.12 NSR Including Channel 4.0 5.0 1.0 3.50 NSR PR-1063 Channel 1.6 3.9 2.3 1.59 NSR PRS-1193 Channel 0.0 0.9 0.9 3.32 NSR LHS-3494 Channel 1.3 2.0 0.7 10.75 NSR LHS-3378 Channel 0.0 1.0 1.0 3.51 NSR LHS-3367 Channel 3.0 4.0 1.0 10.50 NSR LHS-3239 Channel 0.0 0.5 0.5 6.34 NSR PRS-1059 Channel 0.0 1.5 1.5 3.33 NSR Including Channel 0.0 0.7 0.7 4.71 NSR

1NSR=No Significant Result

Table 2: Select Surface Sample Locations

Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation m PRS-1244 579474 2143702 741 LHS-15808 579472 2143694 743 LHS-3521 579625 2143212 740 LHS-3542 579686 2143102 733 LHS-3528 579712 2143110 724 LHTRH-00458 579521 2142830 654 PR-1063 579505 2142823 650 PRS-1193 579620 2142335 564 LHS-3494 579624 2142309 571 LHS-3378 579656 2142286 579 LHS-3367 579628 2142348 562 LHS-3239 579638 2142344 564 PRS-1194 579620 2142335 564

About Axo

Axo Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

Additional information can be found at the Company's website: www.axocopper.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade drill core saw with one half of the drill core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged drill core sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Querétaro and Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106 µm). Copper and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 10,000 grams per tonne copper are assayed using Cu-OG62.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed AXO's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for Axo Copper Corp., as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo

President and CEO

613 882 5126

egilo@axocopper.com

Forward looking information:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the Company's plans in respect of the La Huerta property and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "will", "propose", "may", "is expected to", "subject to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective", "focus" and "outlook" and other similar words. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; the potential of high grade copper mineralization at the Company's properties; the results (if any) of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources; the ability of exploration work (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization; and the ability to generate additional drill targets. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility including as a result of tariffs, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Axo Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/new-discovery-at-la-huerta-south-sees-grades-on-surface-above-10-copper-1041021