Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (Frankfurt: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown" or "SCRI") to raise USD$5,000,000 through the sale of a royalty on payable silver from Kuya's Bethania Silver Project in Huancavelica, Central Peru.

Under the LOI, in return for payment of US$5,000,000, consisting of US$3,000,000 in cash and US$2,000,000 in Silver Crown units, Silver Crown will acquire a 4.5% royalty on silver production from the Bethania Project until a total of 475,000 oz have been delivered, after which the royalty reduces to 1% for the life-of-mine. The US$2,000,000 in Silver Crown units are expected to be priced at C$6.50 per unit and includes one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$13.00 for three years. Note that the royalty only applies to silver production and the transaction will not apply any by-product sales.

Minimum deliveries have been structured to reduce any potential financial stress during the first year of the ramp-up. Kuya will deliver to SCRi a minimum 4,500 ounces of silver quarterly for the first four quarters, 9,000 ounces per quarter for quarters 5 through 8, and 12,375 ounces quarterly for each subsequent quarter until 475,000 ounces have been delivered. After delivering 475,000 ounces, the royalty reduces to 1% for the mine's remaining life.

David Stein, Kuya's President and CEO remarked, "We're pleased to partner with Silver Crown through this royalty agreement on Bethania production, while also securing a meaningful stake in a unique silver-focused vehicle - the only publicly traded royalty company with 100% silver exposure. The funds raised from this transaction will help accelerate Bethania production towards our Phase 1 target of 350 tonnes per day, as well as support exploration programs throughout this district-scale property - all without issuing any new Kuya Silver shares. As strong believers in the long-term upside of silver, this partnership gives Kuya Silver shareholders added exposure to both rising silver prices and the potential re-ratings in both companies."

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favorable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256110

SOURCE: Kuya Silver Corporation