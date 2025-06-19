

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output recovered at the quickest pace in more than two years in April, first estimates from Eurostat revealed on Thursday.



Production in construction climbed 1.7 percent on a monthly basis in April, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in March. Moreover, a similar growth rate was last seen in February 2023.



Construction of buildings gained 0.9 percent, and specialized construction activities advanced by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, civil engineering activity contracted 0.2 percent.



Year-on-year, construction output also recovered strongly by 3.0 percent compared to a fall of 1.3 percent in March.



Construction output in the EU27 expanded 1.4 percent monthly and by 2.5 percent annually in April.



Among member states of the EU, the highest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary, Spain, and Slovenia. By contrast, the largest decreases were seen in Czechia, Denmark, and Poland.



