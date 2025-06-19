Collaboration delivered a successful solution for the most complex known protein folding problem ever executed on a quantum computer

Kipu Quantum, a leader in application and hardware-specific quantum computing solutions, and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, proudly announced a record achievement: the successful solution of the most complex known protein folding problem ever executed on a quantum computer.

This joint effort is the largest known quantum computation of its kind to-date, and demonstrates the synergy between Kipu's innovative algorithmic framework and IonQ's state-of-the-art hardware.

In their latest study, the teams solved:

The largest known protein folding problem solved and executed on quantum hardware, comprising a 3D use case of up to 12 amino acids an industry record on its own and a promising path towards commercial use of quantum computing for drug discovery.

All-to-all connected spin-glass problems (QUBO) and MAX-4-SAT problems (HUBO) using up to 36 qubits, obtaining optimal solutions in all instances an industry record for dense digital quantum computing problems executed on quantum hardware.

All instances were executed on IonQ's Forte generation systems using Kipu Quantum's flagship BF-DCQO (Bias-Field Digitized Counterdiabatic Quantum Optimization) algorithm. The results advance the frontier of near-term quantum computing and have the potential to make a large impact on biology and drug development.

BF-DCQO provides a non-variational, iterative method that is both accurate and resource-efficient. This algorithm can achieve better solutions with fewer quantum operations in each subsequent iteration. This is especially critical for protein folding, where several long-range interactions are present, making the all-to-all connectivity of IonQ's trapped ion systems an important asset.

"Connectivity between qubits in quantum computing impacts efficiency and accuracy. Having all-to-all connectivity means faster time to solution, with higher quality results, and is a unique characteristic of trapped-ion systems. Combining that with Kipu's unique quantum algorithms results in unparalleled performance with minimal resources, a sine qua non path to quantum advantage with IonQ's next-generation system," said Prof. Enrique Solano, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Kipu Quantum. "This collaboration is not only breaking performance records, but is also positioning us to actively pursue quantum advantage using trapped-ion technologies with IonQ for a wide class of industry use cases."

"Our collaboration with Kipu Quantum has delivered breakthroughs in both speed and quality that sets a new standard for what's possible in quantum computing today," said Ariel Braunstein, SVP of Product at IonQ. "This collaboration demonstrates the value of every part of IonQ's quantum computing stack from the quality of our qubits and how they are connected, to our compiler and operating system to how error mitigation techniques are applied. Kipu's capabilities complement IonQ's cutting-edge systems perfectly and this collaboration is only the first step in our mutual pursuit of near-term commercial value for customers across multiple industries."

IonQ and Kipu Quantum will extend their collaboration with early access to IonQ's upcoming 64-qubit and 256-qubit chips, unlocking the potential to address even larger, industrially relevant challenges. Both companies are exploring additional use cases capable of delivering quantum-advantage in the near term across drug discovery, logistics, and material design.

Read the full study here: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2506.07866

About Kipu Quantum

Kipu Quantum is a world-class German company dedicated to advancing application- and hardware-specific quantum computing solutions across diverse industries. Since its founding in 2021, Kipu Quantum has consistently delivered groundbreaking innovations, achieving runtime quantum advantage and pioneering first quantum products. These advancements underscore the company's commitment to addressing industry-relevant challenges through innovative algorithmic technology.

The company offers its solutions as quantum software on its PLANQK platform, which enables frictionless access for more than 220 organizations to integrate quantum solutions into their existing processes. Kipu Quantum is also the pioneer in the core merging of artificial intelligence with quantum computing. Kipu Quantum designs and builds smart agents along quantum workflows involving hardware and software, giving rise to the novel field called Agentic Quantum Computing. Learn more at Kipu-Quantum.Com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems and represent the forefront of the company's technological roadmap as it advances toward its goal of building quantum computers with 2 million physical qubits by 2030. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

