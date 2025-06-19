Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its most recent assay results from the Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in northern Humboldt County, Nevada, an analogue to the prolific 50-million-ounce Getchell Trend¹ (see Figures 1-2 for property and target locations).

Drilling at the Otis target continues to deliver promising gold intercepts, with highlights from Holes HSC003 & HSC004 including:

7.9 meters of 1.2 g/t Au

4 meters of 2.4 g/t Au

3.3 meters of 0.5 g/t Au

3.6 meters of 0.4 g/t Au

All intercepts to date are tabulated in Table 1 and illustrated in plan view in Figure 3 and in cross-section in Figure 4.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director commented:

"The gold intercepts in Holes HSC002 and HSC004 confirm a northeast-trending structural orientation, consistent with known Carlin-type systems, including major deposits along the Getchell Trend such as Turquoise Ridge. The Otis fault is a particularly exciting target, as it is mineralized with gold in every hole drilled to date, remains open in both directions, and features multiple untested faults and structural intersections that present significant potential for additional gold mineralization.

We are eager to continue testing key structural controls to pinpoint the source of high-grade gold and assess how it may extend within this largely unexplored corridor, further advancing our geological model."

Eminent has successfully completed three approximately 500-meter drill holes (HSC002-HSC004) in its maiden drill program at the Otis target within the HSRP. Gold mineralization was encountered in all three holes, with grades reaching up to 8 g/t Au*. These results confirm the presence of gold within a northeast-trending structural corridor, consistent with Carlin-type mineralization. Notably, iron oxide, rather than sulfide, dominates the alteration-an encouraging indicator for potential gold recovery via cyanidation.

Given the scale of the structures being tested and the encouraging early results, additional drilling is required to fully delineate the extent of the gold system. To date, drilling has only tested a portion of one fault (see Figure 5), while numerous northeast- and northwest-oriented faults remain untested, representing significant exploration potential. The next drill hole is expected to provide valuable insights into the controls on mineralization, further refining the geological model and guiding future targeting efforts.

Table 1. Composite intercepts from drill holes HSC002-4 at Eminent's HSRP Project

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) As

(ppm) NR date Including HSC002 272.8 275.7 2.9 2.2 2107 1/16/25

HSC002 310.4 314.3 3.9 2.4* 807 3/05/25 0.5 m of 8 g/t Au HSC002 347.1 351.7 4.6 1.4* 2252 3/05/25 0.9 m of 4.4 g/t Au HSC003 178.4 180.9 3.6 0.4 744 6/19/25

HSC004 178.6 186.5 7.9 1.2 1403 6/19/25

HSC004 239.5 243.5 4.0 2.4 2836 6/19/25

HSC004 250.9 254.2 3.3 0.5 406 6/19/25





*Composite assays represent weighted averages of individual intercepts.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"Every hole continues to intercept gold, further validating our thesis that the Hot Springs Range Project is analogous to major nearby gold deposits. Our geological understanding continues to expand, boosting our confidence in the project's potential for a significant discovery as we prepare to drill our next hole. Drilling will resume shortly as we complete the analysis of the latest drill core data and outline the next priority target on the Otis fault based on the results to date."

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Company implemented a sample quality control/quality assurance ("QA/QC") program. Drill core was cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags. A QA/QC program included field standards, duplicates, or blanks inserted every 20 samples. Sample preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis were performed by ALS Chemex., with sample preparation and subsequent analysis conducted at the ALS facility in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, Canada. ALS Chemex applied their own in-house QA/QC program. Composite intercepts were derived from zones where at least four consecutive samples assayed about 0.2 g/t Au or greater and are reported when the composite interval was greater than 1.0 g/t.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.





Figure 1. Eminent Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/256088_3e49437874b7b8ac_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Location Map of HSRP project relative to the Getchell Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/256088_3e49437874b7b8ac_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Plan map of Otis zone showing significant faults, and drillhole traces for holes HSC002-4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/256088_3e49437874b7b8ac_004full.jpg





Figure 4. Cross-Section of drill holes HSC002-4 showing intercepts. Trace shown in Fig. 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/256088_3e49437874b7b8ac_005full.jpg





Figure 5. Plan Map showing open and untested NE and NW faults in the Otis target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/256088_3e49437874b7b8ac_006full.jpg

Cautionary Statement

Mineralization, resources, or reserves reported on adjacent or nearby properties, or within the same geological trend, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Hot Springs Range Project. Investors should not rely on such comparisons as a basis for potential mineralization or economic viability at the Company's property. All exploration results are subject to further analysis, and there is no guarantee of future resource definition or development.

Nevada Gold Mines. "Turquoise Ridge Technical Report." March 2024. https://s25.q4cdn.com/322814910/files/doc_downloads/operations/ngm/Turquoise-Ridge-Technical-Report-March2024.pdf. Nevada Gold Mines. (2021, May 20). Investor Day Presentation. Barrick Gold Corporation. i-80 Gold Corp. "Granite Creek Open Pit PEA." News Release, March 6, 2025. https://www.i80gold.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/03-06-25-i-80-News-Release-Granite-Creek-Open-Pit-PEA_Final-WEB-VERSION.pdf.

*DHC001 aborted to unusual drilling conditions at 21 meters

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated completion of the private placement and the use of proceeds from the private placement. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

