

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced the award of another contract for border wall construction.



Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. has been awarded a contract for $309,463,000 to construct approximately 27 miles of new border wall in Santa Cruz County, Arizona located within the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector. This funding will close critical openings in the border wall that were left incomplete due to cancelled contracts during the Biden Administration.



This marks the second contract for border wall construction during President Donald Trump's second term in office.



The Tucson Sector is an area of high illegal-entry attempts and experiences large numbers of individuals and narcotics being smuggled into the country illegally. Continuing border wall construction in Tucson will support the Department of Homeland Security's ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug and human smuggling activities of transnational criminal organizations, CBP said.



Also, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued a new waiver for border wall construction to ensure expeditious construction of an additional 17 miles of new border wall in Texas located within the USBP's Rio Grande Valley Sector. This is the fifth waiver that has been signed by Secretary Noem for border wall construction.



The Secretary's waiver authority allows DHS to waive environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, to ensure the expeditious construction of physical barriers and roads, by minimizing the risk of administrative delays.



