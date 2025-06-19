Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (OTCQB: GLDFF) ("Gold Finder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that fieldwork is underway at its 100%-owned Pipestone Bay property (the "Property") located approximately 32 kilometres west of the town of Red Lake (see area claim map).

Emerald Geological Services conducted a review of all historical exploration on the Property to determine areas where untested targets warrant further exploration.

Significant historical work has been conducted in two areas of the Property: the 991 Zone (also known as the NW Pipestone Bay Occurrence) in the eastern part of the Property, and the western part of the Property where there are two known gold occurrences (McIntosh Lake Iron Formation and Stupak-Dynes Group Occurrences). Figure 1 shows gold occurrences on the Property on a background of property geology (OGS Map 4594).

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://goldfinderresources.com/images/Pipestone-Bay/Figure-1-PIpestone-June-2025.jpg

The 991 Zone

Previous work has shown that there are at least two styles of gold mineralization at the 991 Zone:

1) High-grade (up to 44.9 g/t Au) hosted in roughly N-S striking quartz veins (Figure 2).

2) Low-grade (in the low 100s of ppb) hosted in altered felsic volcanics which strike roughly east-west and dip north, with a copper association (including 0.23% Cu over 5.5 meters in drilling).

To date, only the low-grade gold mineralization has been tested by north-south drilling, which would not have adequately tested the north-south high-grade veins. The mineralized felsic unit hosting the veins remains open to the west-northwest and east-southeast beneath the lake, and IP suggests that mineralization may continue in either direction.

There is also potential for nickel and chromium mineralization in the ultramafic unit to the north, as indicated by 2019 grab samples which returned 0.21% Ni and 0.21% Cr.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://goldfinderresources.com/images/Pipestone-Bay/Figure-2-PIpestone-June-2025.jpg

Pipestone West Area

This area hosts both gold and copper mineralization. Anomalous gold (up to 730 ppb) has been discovered in banded iron formation, altered mafic volcanics, and quartz veins, with copper grades up to 3.25% also obtained in altered mafic volcanics.

The 2020 airborne magnetic survey suggests that the banded iron formations are strongly folded, with the most prospective area to date being the southwest limb of the fold close to a mafic/intermediate volcanic-felsic volcanic contact (Figure 3). Folded banded iron formations are excellent targets for gold exploration, as they represent structural and chemical traps for gold-bearing fluids.

The mafic-felsic volcanic contact may also be an important conduit for gold-bearing fluids. From past records, anomalous gold mineralization has been obtained over a trend of approximately 1 kilometre near this contact.

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://goldfinderresources.com/images/Pipestone-Bay/Figure-3-PIpestone-June-2025.jpg

"The Pipestone Bay property shares many features common to gold deposits in the Red Lake Greenstone Belt, including silicification, sericite, biotite, and chlorite alteration, visible gold in quartz veins, D2 folding and crustal-scale structures," said Greg Lytle, President of Gold Finder. "The 2025 fieldwork will consist of prospecting and preliminary mapping of the Pipestone West Area, focusing on geological contact zones and folded iron formation."

Coleman Robertson, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldfinderresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldFinderRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256031

SOURCE: Gold Finder Resources Ltd.