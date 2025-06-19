Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE:D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "HLUCF" on June 20, 2025. The Company's common shares are now eligible for book-entry and depository services at the Depository Trust Company, which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States. The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HLU" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "D3U."

"With this OTCQB listing, Homeland has significantly enhanced our visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors," stated Mr. Lemaitre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Homeland. "With the current administration focused on rebuilding the U.S. nuclear supply chain, Homeland's Colorado-based resource-bearing uranium assets, strategically located within an area of historical uranium production, will resonate well with American markets, and we look forward to the opportunity to enhance liquidity for our shareholders as we advance these projects."

Recent Executive Orders by the U.S. government marked a pivotal shift in support of American domestic uranium development and production, promising streamlined permitting, federal purchasing incentives, strategic investments in enrichment and conversion capacity, all with an objective of increasing U.S. nuclear generating capacity four-fold by 2050. According to the May 23, 2025 Executive Order titled Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base, "Swift and decisive action is required to jumpstart America's nuclear energy industrial base and ensure our national and economic security."

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

For further information, please contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the expected benefits from the Company's OTCQB listing; expectations in relation to the Company's uranium mineral properties and investor sentiment in relation thereto; and the Company's strategic plans.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; future demand for energy; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the captions "Risks Factors" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's disclosure materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256077

SOURCE: Homeland Uranium Corp.