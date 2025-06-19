

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents have uncovered and disabled a large-scale narcotics smuggling tunnel linking the Mexican border city of Tijuana to the San Diego area. The uncompleted tunnel extended more than 1,000 feet inside the U.S. and was highly sophisticated, CBP said in a press release.



In early April, Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector Tunnel Team discovered the tunnel as it was actively under construction. The Tunnel Team made entry into the tunnel, which ran under a portion of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Based on preliminary indications, the tunnel had a projected exit point near or within a nearby commercial warehouse space. The investigation revealed the tunnel was equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, ventilation systems, and a track system designed for transporting large quantities of contraband.



On Monday, Border Patrol in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations and Government of Mexico authorities worked to locate the origin point of the tunnel, which measured 2,918 feet in total length.



The entrance was located within a residence in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood. Mexican authorities served a warrant at the location and found the entrance to the tunnel had recently been concealed by freshly laid tile.



The U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Tunnel Team's contractors will pour thousands of gallons of concrete into the tunnel, preventing the tunnel from use by Foreign Terrorist Organizations.



Since 1993, more than 95 tunnels have been found and decommissioned in the San Diego area.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News