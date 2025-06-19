

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corporation has acquired SoftEye, Inc., a U.S.-based systems solution company developing custom chips, cameras, software and algorithms for use in smart glasses. The company's product offers various features such as computer vision, low-power system, real-time recognition, AI algorithms with low-power architecture design, describes objects and associates memory, enabling users to experience technology-driven wearable glasses.



SoftEye is now an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation. Based in San Diego, California, USA, SoftEye is pursuing a vision to seamlessly connect the user with generative AI.



'We are building technologies for AI glasses connecting the user with generative AI, which fits directly in line with TDK strategy for smart glasses which can connect people with AI for a more intuitive and compelling user experience. SoftEye's low power eye intent system unlocks a new type of Human Machine Interface that allows the user to communicate with AI simply through their eye movements,' said Te-Won Lee, CEO, SoftEye.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News