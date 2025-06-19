Global data and technology leader expands its cloud footprint to enhance performance and reliability, using AWS analytics and AI capabilities to give financial organizations access to real-time intelligence

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Experian, a global data and technology company, is embarking on the next phase of its cloud migration and has selected AWS as its preferred cloud. By leveraging AWS's advanced cloud capabilities, Experian can provide faster, more scalable solutions that empower clients with deeper insights and more secure data services.

Experian's cloud first strategy, in partnership with AWS, accelerates innovation by enhancing performance, scalability, and reliability, while enabling the company to better serve its clients with innovative products and solutions. By migrating off mainframe computers and moving multiple on-premises servers to the cloud, Experian is able to centralize its technology platforms in the cloud and use its data to drive deeper insights and predictive capabilities. Leveraging AWS's robust infrastructure, Experian can quickly adapt to evolving client needs, ensuring secure and efficient data handling.

As part of this new 10-year strategic agreement, Experian has selected AWS as their strategic partner for generative artificial intelligence (AI), developing more than 100 generative AI use-cases. This collaboration will drive operational efficiency, democratize data technologies for employees, and develop new credit and financial analytics offerings. With the integration of generative AI, Experian is streamlining the complex process of database migrations, automating and optimizing the transfer of vast datasets, reducing downtime, improving data accuracy, and further solidifying its position as a leader in the global data and technology industry.

"AWS is delighted to partner with Experian to unlock opportunities that drive innovation, increase agility, and accelerate their modernization," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Worldwide Financial Services at AWS. "As they build intelligent data platforms, develop cutting-edge applications with generative AI, and gain real-time insights, Experian is demonstrating how organizations can reinvent their operations while maintaining security, compliance, and resilience at scale."

"Our initial migrations gave us enhanced performance, security, and reliability, making it an easy choice to take that a step farther and embrace a cloud-first strategy," said Rodrigo Rodrigues, Chief Technology Officer at Experian. "Having our data readily available in the cloud sets us up to invest in new capabilities like generative AI and advance products and solutions for our clients with proven security. By moving to AWS, we've reduced our data processing time by 60%, improved our ability to launch new products from months to weeks, and can now analyze credit data in real-time to better serve our customers."

By leveraging AWS's robust security controls and advanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities, Experian can ensure the highest levels of data protection and regulatory compliance. Together, Experian and AWS are committed to creating transformative experiences that benefit both businesses and consumers, fostering growth, trust, and innovation across the digital landscape.

