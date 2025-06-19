

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian markets might remain cautious on Thursday as geopolitical unrest in Middle East is continuing. On Wednesday's trading, TSX climbed 18.46 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 26,559.85.



The U.S. market is closed on Thursday. Asian stocks ended mostly lower. The dollar was firm, oil prices rose about 1 percent, and gold prices were below $3,360 per ounce.



The Canadian dollar weakened against major currencies.



In the corporate sector, Bank of Montreal signed a definitive agreement to buy Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. for around $625 million, payable in BMO shares. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of calendar 2025.



Empire Co. Thursday announced an increase in fourth quarter net earnings to C$173 million or C$0.74 per share from C$149 million or C$0.61 per share, last year. Adjusted net earnings was C$173 million or C$0.74 per share compared to C$154 million or C$0.63 per share, a year ago.



Fourth quarter sales were C$7.64 billion compared to C$7.41 billion, last year. Same-store sales - food - increased by 3.8%, for the quarter.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.79 percent to 3,362.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.99 percent to 23,237.74.



Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 1.02 percent to 38,488.34. The broader Topix index closed 0.58 percent lower at 2,792.08.



Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally lower at 8,523.70 after a choppy session, dragged down by miners and gold stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.19 percent lower at 8,741.40.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News