Cell Impact AB: Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cell Impact AB (publ)

Cell Impact AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 19 June 2025. Below is a summary of the resolutions that were made. The resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Rights issue, etc.

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 20 May 2025 on a rights issue of approximately SEK 62.7 million, whereby a maximum of 3,133,220,076 shares shall be issued. The subscription price amounts to SEK 0.02 per share. Each existing share entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right and two (2) subscription rights entitles the holder to subscribe for nine (9) new shares. The record date for participation in the rights issue is 24 June 2025 and the subscription period runs from 26 June 2025 up to and including 10 July 2025.

In order to carry out the rights issue, the General Meeting also resolved on a reduction of the share capital (to obtain a quota value of the company's shares of SEK 0.02), a bonus issue and amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the limits on the share capital and the number of shares.

Reverse share split, etc.

The Meeting resolved upon a reverse share split whereby ten (10) existing shares shall be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Board of Directors was authorized to determine the record date for the reverse share split and to take the other measures necessary to implement the reverse share split. In connection with the determination of the record date for the reverse share split, the Board of Directors shall publish the decision on the determination of the record date and publish detailed information on the procedure for the reverse share split. To enable the reverse share split, the General Meeting also resolved to amend the Articles of Association regarding the limits for the number of shares. The validity and implementation of the resolutions is conditional upon one or more guarantors, through the services of Euroclear Sweden AB, providing such shareholders whose shareholdings are not evenly divisible by ten with the number of shares required for their holdings, to become evenly divisible by ten.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website www.cellimpact.com. Further information on the rights issue can be found in the press release of 20 May 2025.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).