WKN: A0MQV8 | ISIN: US2473617023 | Ticker-Symbol: OYC
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 14:00 Uhr
Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, an increase of 25% over previous levels. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2025, and will be paid on August 21, 2025.

About Delta

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,000 peak-day Delta and Delta Connection flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 200 million customers in 2024 - safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation - and was recognized by J.D. Power in 2024 for being No. 1 in First/Business and Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was recognized again as North America's most on-time airline in 2024 and our people earned the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence from Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

