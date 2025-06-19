Anzeige
WKN: A4177B | ISIN: CA64913V6089 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XM
München
19.06.25 | 08:00
0,194 Euro
-7,62 % -0,016
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
New Wave Holdings Corp.: New Wave Announces Effective Date for Name Change

Vancouver, BC, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. ("New Wave" or the "Company") (CSE:NWAI, FWB:0XM0, OTCPK:TRMNF) is pleased to announce, further to its news release of June 12, 2025, it will change its name to "Humanoid Global Holdings Corp." effective June 25, 2025.

The new CUSIP will be 44486R101 and the new ISIN number will be CA44486R1010, under the new name of the Company.

The common shares of the Company (the "Shares") are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the new stock symbol "ROBO" for the new name of the Company on or after June 25, 2025.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the e-sports, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the Company by contacting Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., (604) 602-0001.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Anthony Zelen
Director

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
