Donnerstag, 19.06.2025

WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
C... for Clinkerisation, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Saint-Gobain:

With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

"Clinkerization" is the technical term for the process of producing the backbone of cement: clinker. To produce clinker, non-renewable materials are heated to very high temperatures. One of the ingredients is limestone which releases huge amounts of carbon dioxide when heated. Consequently, the process has a big environmental footprint. Revolutionizing cement production has become a burning issue for the whole construction sector.

Listen here C...for Clinkerisation, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/c...-for-clinkerisation-a-saint-gobain-podcast-1041128

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
