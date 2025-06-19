The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2025
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company advises that it has been notified that Geoff Hsu, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Sinovac Biotech, Ltd, a company listed on the Nasdaq, with effect from 17 June 2025.
