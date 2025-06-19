Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company advises that it has been notified that Sven Borho, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Sinovac Biotech, Ltd, (a company listed on Nasdaq).

- END -

Contact information:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 008 4913