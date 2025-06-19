Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2025
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company advises that it has been notified that Sven Borho, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Sinovac Biotech, Ltd, (a company listed on Nasdaq).
- END -
Contact information:
Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 008 4913
© 2025 PR Newswire