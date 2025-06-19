Iberdrola has confirmed that Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE) identified its 500 MW Núñez de Balboa solar plant as the source of Spain's April 28 blackout. But the Bilbao-based utility has denied responsibility, claiming REE failed to ensure adequate voltage control and schedule sufficient synchronous generation. From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Iberdrola has confirmed that the PV plant in Badajoz identified by Spanish grid operator REE as the source of Spain's April 28 power outage is its 500 MW Núñez de Balboa solar park. Shortly before the Iberdrola announcement, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...