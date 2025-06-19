

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The FAA and aviation authorities from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have developed a Road map for Advanced Air Mobility Aircraft Type Certification. It aims to align the countries' AAM airworthiness and certification standards by sharing data, research, and safety information. The authorities signed a Declaration of Intent committing to the Road map principles at the Paris Air Show.



'eVTOLs and all kinds of futuristic advanced air mobility vehicles will redefine how we transport goods and people. As we've done for decades, the United States is working with our great international partners to bring about this revolution in flying safely. If we don't, our adversaries will fill the void. We can't afford to make that mistake,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.



The Road-map principles will foster collaboration, promote technological innovation, and streamline the certification and validation process for new aircraft types across these countries, which are members of the National Aviation Authorities Network.



Traditional aircraft are type certified in the country of design using internationally accepted standards. Other countries then validate the aircraft against these standards before the aircraft can be operated there.



However, differences in AAM certification standards are emerging across the world. This road map acknowledges these differences and provides a framework to harmonize standards to streamline validation and safe entry of AAM aircraft into multiple markets. This effort supports the industry's desire to manufacture aircraft that can meet the certification criteria of multiple countries.



