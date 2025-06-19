Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE) said yesterday a solar plant in Badajoz was responsible for Spain's massive power outage. Media reports have now revealed this solar plant is the 500 MW Núñez de Balboa photovoltaic facility owned by Iberdrola. From pv magazine Spain Spanish media outlet elDiario. es has reported today that the 500 MW Núñez de Balboa solar plant operated by Iberdrola is the solar plant blamed yesterday by Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE) for Spain's 28 April massive power outage. The media outlet cites sources familiar with the confidential ...

