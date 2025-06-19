Anzeige
WKN: A3DQXW | ISIN: CA73108L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: N4T
Frankfurt
19.06.25 | 19:55
7,220 Euro
-0,14 % -0,010
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,66021:28
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 21:02 Uhr
128 Leser



Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:

Director

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Jaime Guillen

8,121,985

1,579,717

83.72%

16.28%

James V. Lawless

8,127,337

1,574,365

83.77%

16.23%

Marc Murnaghan

9,371,758

329,944

96.60%

3.40%

Marcela Paredes de Vásquez

8,153,543

1,548,159

84.04%

15.96%

Catherine Fagnan

8,152,154

1,549,548

84.03%

15.97%

Adarsh P. Mehta

8,160,542

1,541,160

84.11%

15.89%

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America & the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (35 MW) and an onshore wind park (26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/polaris-renewable-energy-announces-results-of-director-elections-at-annual-and-special-me-1041159

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
