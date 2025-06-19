Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:
Director
Number of Votes
Percentage of Votes
Votes
Votes
Votes
Votes
Jaime Guillen
8,121,985
1,579,717
83.72%
16.28%
James V. Lawless
8,127,337
1,574,365
83.77%
16.23%
Marc Murnaghan
9,371,758
329,944
96.60%
3.40%
Marcela Paredes de Vásquez
8,153,543
1,548,159
84.04%
15.96%
Catherine Fagnan
8,152,154
1,549,548
84.03%
15.97%
Adarsh P. Mehta
8,160,542
1,541,160
84.11%
15.89%
About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America & the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.
The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (35 MW) and an onshore wind park (26 MW).
