WKN: A114C7 | ISIN: CA89156L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: PNW1
Tradegate
16.06.25 | 07:30
0,250 Euro
+5,04 % +0,012
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2280,24819.06.
0,2280,24819.06.
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 00:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Touchstone Exploration Announces Results of 2025 Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces that all matters presented for approval at the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 19, 2025 were fully authorized and approved. A total of 58,581,410 common shares of the Company were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing 24.77% of the common shares eligible to vote at the Meeting.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following:

1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at six, with 91.41% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

2. All of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Touchstone, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

Paul R. Baay

40,869,590

77.87

11,611,864

22.13

Dr. Priya Marajh

43,773,108

83.41

8,708,346

16.59

Kenneth R. McKinnon

39,141,225

74.58

13,340,229

25.42

Peter Nicol

42,644,753

81.26

9,836,701

18.74

Beverley Smith

42,530,303

81.04

9,951,151

18.96

Stanley T. Smith

39,891,619

76.01

12,589,835

23.99

3. Ordinary resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta, to serve as auditors of Touchstone for the ensuing year at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's board of directors, with 93.19% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available under Touchstone's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP". For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 (403) 750-4405
Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/touchstone-exploration-announces-results-of-2025-shareholders-meeting-1041199

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
