Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Touchstone Exploration Announces Results of 2025 Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces that all matters presented for approval at the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 19, 2025 were fully authorized and approved. A total of 58,581,410 common shares of the Company were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing 24.77% of the common shares eligible to vote at the Meeting.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following:

1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at six, with 91.41% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

2. All of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Touchstone, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:



Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Paul R. Baay 40,869,590 77.87 11,611,864 22.13 Dr. Priya Marajh 43,773,108 83.41 8,708,346 16.59 Kenneth R. McKinnon 39,141,225 74.58 13,340,229 25.42 Peter Nicol 42,644,753 81.26 9,836,701 18.74 Beverley Smith 42,530,303 81.04 9,951,151 18.96 Stanley T. Smith 39,891,619 76.01 12,589,835 23.99

3. Ordinary resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta, to serve as auditors of Touchstone for the ensuing year at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's board of directors, with 93.19% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available under Touchstone's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 (403) 750-4405

Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

