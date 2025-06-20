Right Season Investments: Right Season Unveils Strategic Shift Under New CEO to Increase Focus on AI, Biotech, and Advanced Technology Sectors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT), ("Right Season" or the "Company") announces a strategic shift to increase its investment focus toward high-growth sectors including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Biotechnology, and Advanced Technology and Robotics. This repositioning follows the recent appointment of Dr. Kristian Thorlund, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer, and reflects his vision for aligning the Company with transformative industries that are shaping the future of the global economy.

Dr. Thorlund, whose background includes over two decades of expertise in data science, machine learning, AI, and health technologies, brings a proven track record of innovation and leadership. Drawing on this deep expertise, he aims to lead Right Season in a new strategic direction aimed at building long-term shareholder value by targeting investments in next-generation sectors with significant growth potential.

With this renewed focus, Right Season aims to leverage its capital and advisory strengths to support innovative companies operating at the forefront of science and technology. The Company believes that AI, biotech, and robotics represent some of the most promising industries for future value creation, and intends to actively pursue opportunities in both private and public markets.

Recent market forecasts underscore the strength of this strategic direction. The global AI market is projected to grow from $279?billion in 2024 to $1.81?trillion by 2030 (35.9% CAGR).1 The biotechnology industry is expected to expand from $1.55?trillion in 2023 to $3.88?trillion by 2030 (14.1% CAGR).2 Meanwhile, the robotics market is forecast to surpass $200?billion by 2030, with AI-driven robotics alone projected to reach $124.8?billion.3 These trends point to significant long-term growth opportunities across these sectors.4 Right Season intends to actively position itself to capture meaningful value for shareholders across all three sectors as part of its long-term growth strategy.

In support of this strategic evolution, Dr. Thorlund may also explore the establishment of an advisory board comprised of industry leaders and domain experts. Such a board could provide valuable insight and guidance as the Company navigates emerging opportunities and continues to refine its investment strategy in these dynamic sectors.

"As the global economy rapidly evolves, we see immense opportunity in aligning our investment strategy with the industries that are driving real change. This shift toward AI, biotech, and advanced technology is not just about chasing trends, it's about identifying and supporting companies that have the potential to shape the future and deliver lasting impact," said Kristian Thorlund, CEO of Right Season.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

