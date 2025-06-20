

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on April 30-May 1, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ left its interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent and lowered its growth projections, citing trade tariff threats. Inflation outlook for fiscal 2025 and 2026 were also lowered, mainly due to the fall in crude oil prices and the downward revision of the GDP growth rates.



Japan also will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.5 percent.



South Korea will provide May numbers for producer prices; in April, producer prices were down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year.



Malaysia will release Mat data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climbed 13.8 percent on year after jumping 20.0 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.9 percent, moderating from 16.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR6.40 billion, up from MYR5.20 billion a month earlier.



Taiwan will see May numbers for export orders; in April, orders were up 19.8 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide Mat figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.00 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Friday for New Year's Day and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News