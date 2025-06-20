Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics Receives FDA Response to QIDP Request for RLF-TD011
GENEVA (June 20, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that its initial request for Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for RLF-TD011 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB) was not granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA determined that the investigational therapy does not currently meet the criteria for QIDP designation.
This outcome does not impact the Company's development and regulatory strategy for RLF-TD011. The program continues to benefit from both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, which provide important regulatory and commercial incentives, including the potential for seven years of market exclusivity in the United States upon approval. RLF-TD011 is further supported by the Company's intellectual property portfolio, including a recently granted European patent providing protection through 2040.
The Company also reported that it held a constructive pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the FDA. Discussions focused on the remaining clinical and regulatory steps required to advance RLF-TD011 into later-stage development. Relief expects to complete the pre-IND meeting process upon receipt of the FDA's written responses in the coming weeks.
ABOUT EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA
ABOUT RLF-TD011
ABOUT RELIEF
CONTACT
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Valor:
|125112599
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2157876
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2157876 20-Jun-2025 CET/CEST