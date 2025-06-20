

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.1526 against the euro and a 3-day low of 1.3496 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1512 and 1.3476, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 145.13 and 0.8159 from Thursday's closing quotes of 145.23 and 0.8165, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6495, 0.6007 and 1.3688 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6486, 0.6001 and 1.3695, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 142.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.34 against the loonie.



