

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales and public sector finance from the UK and producer prices from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Retail sales are forecast to shrink 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to the 1.2 percent increase in April.



In the meantime, producer prices data is due Germany. Economists expect producer prices to fall 1.2 percent on yearly basis in May, following a 0.9 percent drop in April.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases manufacturing sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is seen unchanged at 97 in May.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to publish economic bulletin.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News