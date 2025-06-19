On March 14, 2025, the financial instruments in Clean Motion AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On June 5, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had secured financing of SEK 10.1 million.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (CLEMO, ISIN code SE0008216303, order book ID 122709) and the equity rights (CLEMO TO3, ISIN code SE0022727335, order book ID 364749) in Clean Motion AB shall be removed.

